Newsvine

gurbakshchahal

gurbakshchahal does not belong to any Nations, yet.

 

About Articles: 0 Seeds: 379 Comments: 0 Since: Apr 2017

Machine Learning & BlockChains: A Cutting Edge Innovation to Digital Advertising by Gurbaksh Chahal

Current Status: Published (4)
Seeded by gurbakshchahal View Original Article: google
Seeded on Mon Aug 14, 2017 12:23 AM
Discuss:

Gurbaksh Chahal, the Gravity4 ceo introduced Artificial intelligence (AI) is as intelligence that is portrayed by machines. AI enables machines to perform cognitive tasks that are typically done by humans. However, much of what we see in the sci-fi movies is what scientist have been exploring since the 1950s. To know more visit https://gravity4.com/blog/

keyboard shortcuts:    V vote up article    J next comment    K previous comment

Newsvine.com will be shutting down October 1st, 2017. Thanks for your support! Read more about it.

Comments are loading…

Code of Honor