Newsvine

gurbakshchahal

gurbakshchahal does not belong to any Nations, yet.

 

About Articles: 0 Seeds: 388 Comments: 0 Since: Apr 2017

Introducing the 'BeProud' Foundation: #EndHate by Gurbaksh Chahal

Current Status: Published (4)
Seeded by gurbakshchahal View Original Article: SOURCE FAVICONYouTube
Seeded on Mon Aug 14, 2017 2:58 AM
Discuss:

An introduction to the BeProud Foundation by Gurbaksh Chahal for the upcoming television and social media campaign. The real dream - The understanding that all men are created equal that we all have the right to life, liberty and the pursuit of happiness. End Hate. Join the Movement - BeProud Network. To watch more videos visit https://www.youtube.com/user/OfficialGChahal

keyboard shortcuts:    V vote up article    J next comment    K previous comment

Newsvine.com will be shutting down October 1st, 2017. Thanks for your support! Read more about it.

Comments are loading…

Code of Honor