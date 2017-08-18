Newsvine

Gurbaksh Chahal – An American Internet Entrepreneur

Die Hard Entrepreneur. Founder of ClickAgents, BlueLithium,Gravity4 and The Chahal Foundation. At the age of 16, Gurbaksh dropped out of high school to pursue his dream as an entrepreneur and started his first company, ClickAgents. It was a pioneer in creating performance based advertising. Eighteen months later, he sold it for $40 million to ValueClick. To know more visit https://gravity4.com/blog/

