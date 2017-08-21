Newsvine

gurbakshchahal

gurbakshchahal does not belong to any Nations, yet.

 

About Articles: 0 Seeds: 403 Comments: 0 Since: Apr 2017

Artificial intelligence is transforming digital marketing - Gravity4 Spain

Current Status: Published (4)
Seeded by gurbakshchahal View Original Article: google
Seeded on Sun Aug 20, 2017 9:59 PM
Discuss:

Artificial Intelligence (AI) promises to change our lives in a multitude of ways, from vehicles that drive independently, to diagnosing diseases long before doctors detect them. Since everyone is talking about it today, we might think that this is a recent discovery.  To know more visit https://gravity4.com/blog/

keyboard shortcuts:    V vote up article    J next comment    K previous comment

Newsvine.com will be shutting down October 1st, 2017. Thanks for your support! Read more about it.

Comments are loading…

Code of Honor