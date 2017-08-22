Gurbaksh Chahal - An American Entrepreneur and a Self Multi-Millionaire

Gurbaksh Chahal is an American entrepreneur and a self multi-millionaire.At age 16, Gurbaksh Chahal dropped out of high school and started his first venture, ClickAgents. He made the right decision when he started making $300,000 a month with the Internet advertising company he founded in his bedroom. ClickAgents was an advertising network focused on performance-based advertising which after two years was sold to ValueClick in a deal worth $40 million. Now, Gurbaksh Chahal is the CEO of Gravity4 company. To know more visit www.gurbakshchahal.com