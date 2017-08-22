Newsvine

gurbakshchahal

gurbakshchahal does not belong to any Nations, yet.

 

About Articles: 0 Seeds: 406 Comments: 0 Since: Apr 2017

What Gurbaksh Singh Chahal Learned from

Current Status: Published (4)
Seeded by gurbakshchahal View Original Article: google
Seeded on Mon Aug 21, 2017 10:39 PM
Discuss:

Gurbaksh Singh Chahal has said that his favorite book is “The Alchemist” because “it reminds us what life is all about.” “The Alchemist” offers us all many life lessons, and those lessons can help us determine if we are on the right path, or how we can better our own lives. The following teachings from the book can maybe provide us all with a little more direction in the way we are living right now. To know more visit www.gurbakshchchal.com

keyboard shortcuts:    V vote up article    J next comment    K previous comment

Newsvine.com will be shutting down October 1st, 2017. Thanks for your support! Read more about it.

Comments are loading…

Code of Honor