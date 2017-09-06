Newsvine

gurbakshchahal

gurbakshchahal does not belong to any Nations, yet.

 

About Articles: 0 Seeds: 412 Comments: 0 Since: Apr 2017

Gravity4: Gearing up for the next Quantum Leap – The Artificial Intelligence

Current Status: Published (4)
Seeded by gurbakshchahal View Original Article: google
Seeded on Tue Sep 5, 2017 11:49 PM
Discuss:

Gravity4 is globally focused on pushing the innovation forward and adding talent to our research & development team. On the same note, we are super excited to do our part and mentor the community on relevant subject such as: Machine Learning, Deep Learning and make way towards discovering a full consumer centric Artificial Intelligence UX.  Gurbaksh Chahal is ceo, founder & chairman of Gravity4. 

keyboard shortcuts:    V vote up article    J next comment    K previous comment

Newsvine.com will be shutting down October 1st, 2017. Thanks for your support! Read more about it.

Comments are loading…

Code of Honor