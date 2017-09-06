Gravity4 is globally focused on pushing the innovation forward and adding talent to our research & development team. On the same note, we are super excited to do our part and mentor the community on relevant subject such as: Machine Learning, Deep Learning and make way towards discovering a full consumer centric Artificial Intelligence UX. Gurbaksh Chahal is ceo, founder & chairman of Gravity4.
Gravity4: Gearing up for the next Quantum Leap – The Artificial Intelligence
Current Status: Published (4)
Seeded on Tue Sep 5, 2017 11:49 PM
keyboard shortcuts: V vote up article J next comment K previous comment