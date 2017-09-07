With Gravity4's LydianCoin A.I. furthermore, big data advertising meet the blockchain group. The advertising cloud stage is intensely putting resources into blockchain innovation and is resolved to wipe out advertisement misrepresentation with clarity in transaction. With the Coin offering, organizations will approach pre paid digital marketing services for the blockchain group.
GRAVITY4- LEADING WITH BLOCKCHAIN INNOVATION & LYDIAN
Current Status: Published (4)
Seeded on Thu Sep 7, 2017 12:22 AM
