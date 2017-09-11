“When analyzing your social media marketing, one of the key metrics you look at is reach. This metric shows you how many people saw your advertisement, post, or message. It tells you how many times your brand and advertisement were exposed to a select group of buyers, making it one of the most important metrics to monitor” – Gurbaksh Chahal.
Gurbaksh Chahal - Let's Talk About Reach Efficiency in Mobile Marketing

Seeded on Mon Sep 11, 2017
